Nofuente becomes Humbers’ leading scorer in Hawks’ win

Analia Sordi

Sports Reporter

It was another historic night for Humbers’ women’s basketball team.

Ceejay Nofuente scored 14 points and became Humber’s all-time leading scorer, which helped the Hawks remain undefeated with a 74-44 victory against the Niagara Knights on Wednesday night.

It was an eerie start for the Hawks as they struggled to find their usual shooting form. Both teams had numerous unforced errors in the first quarter, seven turnovers for the Hawks and six for the Knights.

Aleena Domingo, coming off a season high of 28 points in a game against Fanshawe, stepped up offensively with nine points to lead the Hawks through the second quarter. The Knights had some momentum going into the first few minutes of halftime, pushing for a comeback with their biggest offensive outburst of the night with 16 points.

“We made some adjustment and stress the importance of trusting our systems and where we are supposed to put the basketball,” said Niagara head coach Mike Beccaria.

“I think at times we don’t do a good job to be mentally ready for those first five minutes of the third quarter,” Hawks head coach Ajay Sharma said. “We held them to 15 points and for us to go out and think that the team is not going to try to respond is a little bit foolish on our part.”

It was a tight and hard-fought third quarter, but the Hawks defensive efficiency and bench depth were key for extending their lead 54-33. That lead ultimately allowed the Hawks to play with ease in the fourth quarter, defeating the Knights 74-44. Niagara’s Courtney McPherson led the team with 16 points and eight rebounds.

“We went away from our system again and, against a good team, we just can’t do that,” said Beccaria.

Hawks’ star Ceejay Nofuente was held to a 14-point game by Brooke-Lyn Murdoch.

“I played really good defense on Ceejay, I know she just came off a 55-point game which is phenomenal,” said Murdoch.

Nofuente’s 14-point game put her in the record books becoming the all-time leading scorer in program history with 785 points, surpassing a 15-year-old record set by Humber Hall of Famer Beth Latendresse.

After the game, Nofuente expressed her gratitude towards her teammates for helping her break various records throughout the last few weeks.

“Amazing, it was a great team win. I couldn’t have done this without my team and this is a team sport so I just want to thank them,” she said.

“She is not thinking about stats, not thinking about breaking records. She is just going out there and playing her best game,” said Aleena Domingo about her teammate.

Domingo also displayed a solid performance. Domingo and Jill Semple contributed double digits with 13 and 12 points respectfully. Defensively, Chioma Oriuwa, dominated the boards with 11 rebounds.

“We just didn’t play as clean as I thought we could,” said Sharma.

On Saturday, the Hawks will travel to Hamilton to play against the Mohawk Mountaineers. Humber’s winning streak currently sits at 49 games and they’ll be looking to make it 50 against Mohawk.