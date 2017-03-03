Humber Residence Life Awards

Students can nominate fellow outstanding peers who go above and beyond in residence life. (Georgia Southern/Flickr)

Shaun Fitl

Life Reporter

Don’t miss a chance to recognize student leadership in Humber residence.

“The Residence Awards are about recognizing students that have taken on some sort of leadership within their community,” said Jeck Baconga, a Residence Life coordinator at Humber College.

“Essentially what we’re trying to do is give back to students who have given us a lot this year and have truly done their best to become excellent leaders,” he said.

“Chartwells, our food service provider at Humber, offered a great chunk of money to us for the awards,” said Humber Residence Life Manager Phil Legate.

Winners of each award will receive $500 and will be honoured at the Residence Life Appreciation Banquet.

Some residents admit they know little about the awards, but already know somebody they would like to nominate.

“When I first saw it, one guy named Shun Naito popped into my head,” said Liam Johnston, a first-year Game Programming student at Humber.

“He’s just generally a nice guy to everyone and is in a club called the Good Deeds Club at Humber … whenever he has club stuff he tells us about it and often brings leftover food from the club to the people in residence,” said Johnston.

“He’s just always doing good things for people,” he said.

“The Residence Awards are basically a chance for us to recognize student achievements, accomplishments and when they have gone above and beyond the call of duty with their participation in residence,” said Legate.

The Residence Awards started in 2009.

“It came from Shaun Carson, a Residence Life manager who is still an employee at Humber College. The idea was to create an event for recognizing the students who have really given their time and deserve that recognition,” said Legate.

“Around this time of the year students are realizing their financial burdens because it’s near the end and maybe their meal plans are low or they just made a tuition payment,” said Baconga.

It is difficult because there are so many students in residence and some may feel they don’t get the recognition they deserve, he said.

“If it wasn’t for the students we wouldn’t be here, at the end of the day,” he said.

Students in residence are allowed to nominate themselves or they can be nominated by a peer.

The awards include a Positive Contribution Award and a Living Learning Community Award.

“The Positive Contribution Award is for students in the community that display positive attitudes and behaviors among their peers,” said Baconga.

“The Living Learning Community Award is for the students who participate often or have shown specific leadership in the activities.”

Nomination forms for the Residence Awards are available online at www.humber.ca/residence/residence-awards and are due by March 15 at 11:59 p.m.