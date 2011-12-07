Drop out rate increases after winter break says admin

Sara Yonis

NEWS REPORTER

Liz Sokol a Humber College counsellor said there are many reasons why students tend to not return to school after the winter break.

“Personal issues, family member is ill or a financial crisis, but other than failure, the number one reason is ‘I don’t like my program. Not a good fit.’”

Sokol said the highest attrition rate in Ontario colleges is between first and second semester in any program.

Richard Wiggers, director of research on student services for the Higher Education

Quality Council of Ontario says institutions should reach out to students early on in the school year.

“It’s a combination of getting them emotionally and socially engaged and making them aware that there is support available to them,”

Debbie Falconi Deputy Registrar, Admissions and service Initiatives doesn’t think that students are necessarily dropping out.

“People who have been unsuccessful in one course, they will need to adjust their schedule. Perhaps they cannot continue their classes; it may have been a prerequisite. “

Sokol said dropping out isn’t a wrong choice. “Not a bad decision if it means their finding a program or institution that is a better fit.”

She said dropping out of school might be best for many students.

“We aren’t here to keep people in Humber College, we’re here to help them make the best decision,” added Sokol.

The drop out rate and program transfer rate go up after the winter break, according to Humber staff.