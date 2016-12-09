Café shops compete at Humber for breakfast business

Neha Lobana

Biz/Tech Reporter

Fast-food breakfast giants Tim Hortons, Starbucks and McDonald’s are all battling it out across Canada to see whose breakfast menu will come out on top.

There’s a lot at stake. According to research firm NDP group, breakfast accounts for 35 per cent of fast food traffic compared to the 25 per cent of lunch traffic.

Three of the huge café corporations — Tim Hortons, Starbucks and Second Cup— are competing at Humber College. Hundreds of Humber students are faced with several options every day, when it comes to breakfast.

“These fast food companies have been competing against each other vigorously over the past year,” said David Soberman, a marketing professor at University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

Factors such as price and quality of items are some of the key factors that draw the average student towards their desired breakfast place. Along with costs and freshness, specific services that make the breakfast rush easier for the customer are also a factor.

“Tim Hortons is what I’ve got since day one. It’s cheap and good,” said Samantha Dalipi, an early childhood education student at Humber College.

“I always go to Starbucks now that it’s opened at Humber,” said Celine Andersona second year fashion arts student, referring to the outlet which launched with the North campus Learning Resource Commons. “They have a better variety of food and drinks including a few healthy options, you pay a bit more but the quality makes up for that.”

Fast food titans are making continuous changes to their menu to accommodate both spectrums of the market. Menus now range from high caloric breakfast meals to so called healthier options.

“Starbucks came out with their app which allows you to skip the line and pre-order your drink, Tim Hortons has a new and improved breakfast menu and McDonald’s is making their breakfast available all day long,” said Soberman.