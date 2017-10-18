Blackboard has many more features than students realize

Micheal Thomas

Life Reporter

Humber College students and staff learned to maximize the capabilities of the Blackboard mobile app at a Wednesday workshop.

The mobile app, available on iOS and Google Play, includes features helpful to students and teachers.

Dawn Marle Warren, a multimedia technologist at the college, said the app helps users keep in touch through their mobile devices and allows for streaming classes online.

“It is a simple way for students to be in touch with their course information like having access to their calendar, join class discussion and be notified if the teacher is not well at a moment’s notice,” she said.

The workshop walked attendees through the app’s features like how to view and edit discussion postings, launching announcements, and uploading documents using Dropbox.

Sabrina Silva, a second-year business administration student, admitted the app is good for quick access, but said she has had some difficulties with not being able to stay logged in.

Warren said the app is very beneficial because once students’ work is graded “they can be notified of the result immediately instead having to go to a desktop.”

Juanita Stephen, a child and youth care professor and a Humber graduate, agrees with Warren on the perks of the app.

“It was very helpful to me as a student in cases where the teachers would post something I could find out on my way to class, or look at my test scores,” Stephen said.

Just like Skype, the app can be used to bring to bring a class together even if some students can’t attend in person, Warren said.

Blackboard Collaborate is a real-time video conferencing tool that lets instructors or classmates meet online through streaming.

Warren said from what she has seen in the technology field, Humber is way ahead of most of the other colleges.

With Humber boasting more than 300 online courses she said the goal is to have entire programs online.