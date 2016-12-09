Annual Humber Christmas party a success, yet again

Sanzana Syed

News Reporter

It’s not every day you can bring children to a staff party.

Humber College’s staff Christmas party was hosted at Lakeshore campus last Saturday morning. It was equipped with a winter carnival for staff and children including many kid-friendly activities such as a bouncy castle and loads of pictures to colour.

The annual party is hosted by Public Relations post-grad students and it is one of their final assignments. Marvin Alyas, party chair, is the chief organizer of the event, along with vice-chair Toni Akinwumi.

“The process of organizing the event was filled with obstacles,” Alyas said. “The main thing is to have faith in your team. My team was my classmates and I believed in them every step of the way.”

Wanda Boute, the principal at Lakeshore campus, said the task gave students a hands-on experience of how to organize such an occasion.

“It helps teach students what they need to learn when hosting big events,” she said. “The students organized the entire event, from tickets, to catering, decorations, renting games and more.”

Kavelle Deonanan, event coordinator and community liaison at Lakeshore campus, said Lakeshore campus is the best place to host events.

“[The Lakeshore event room] can hold 600 to 700 people and its (attendance) increasing each year.” Deonanan said.

Deonanan said nearby Lake Ontario is beautiful and the large space at Lakeshore is great for hosting events.

“We had a lot of positive feedback from faculty,” Alyas said. “Some went as far as to say, it was the best holiday party they have ever attended. This made everything that we worked on for three months worth it.”