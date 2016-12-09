    News

    President-Elect Donald Trump speaking at one of his rallies in Laconia, N.H on July 16, 2015 Michael Vadon/WikiMedia Commons)

    Donald Trump wins US election in surprising victory

    Jeremy Appel Contributing Reporter Donald Trump, the bombastic businessman who kicked off his presidential campaign by calling illegal Mexican immigrants “rapists” and drug dealers, has defeated former first lady, secretary of state and New York senator Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. As results trickled in throughout the night, states

    This past season, Humber Hawks women’s basketball team medalled in national championships for the first time. - Jahnelle Simpson

    Women’s basketball team celebrates record-breaking season

    Jahnelle Simpson The Hawks women’s basketball team found ways to get better as a team — even with a perfect win-loss record — in order to excel in a male dominated sport. This year, the team was filled with more motivated players wanting nothing but to win and medal in nationals, said Humber head coach

