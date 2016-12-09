The Hawks controlled the game from the start, outscoring Mohawk in every quarter and not allowing Mohawk to score more than 18 points in each quarter.
News
LGBTQ+, Athletics launch #HERETOPLAY to fight bias in sport
“Sad, angry, defeated, scared. These are all the things I remember feeling when I experienced my first hate crime. I wasn’t yet 23 years old, around the same age as many of these players here tonight.”
Donald Trump wins US election in surprising victory
Jeremy Appel Contributing Reporter Donald Trump, the bombastic businessman who kicked off his presidential campaign by calling illegal Mexican immigrants “rapists” and drug dealers, has defeated former first lady, secretary of state and New York senator Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States. As results trickled in throughout the night, states…
Dogs are owner responsibility, no breed is inherently dangerous
The report shows that there were 767 total dog bites in 2014, with just 19 coming from legal pit bulls.
Sports
Men’s volleyball loses a see-saw battle against tough Redeemer Royals
Humber Hawks men’s volleyball team kept it close but couldn’t take the game against the Redeemer Royals on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball team celebrates record-breaking season
Jahnelle Simpson The Hawks women’s basketball team found ways to get better as a team — even with a perfect win-loss record — in order to excel in a male dominated sport. This year, the team was filled with more motivated players wanting nothing but to win and medal in nationals, said Humber head coach…
Men’s volleyball loses a see-saw battle against tough Redeemer Royals
Humber Hawks men’s volleyball team kept it close but couldn’t take the game against the Redeemer Royals on Wednesday.
Biz/Tech
Graduates warned future jobs at risk due to rise of automation
As technology continues to shrink the job market, experts counsel that Canada’s post-secondary students should be prepared for possible struggles in finding employment after graduation.
A&E
North Space gallery struggles for visitors
Anyone who walks through the the LRC regularly knows it is no mystery that the North Space gallery does not see a lot of foot traffic.
Life
Etobicoke parade spreads holiday cheer
Costumed Humber volunteers marched in the Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade last Saturday morning which was attended by about 60,000 people.